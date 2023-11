Police were called to Inverness' Dalneigh area on Sunday

Police say they are treating the death of a 36-year-old man at a house in Inverness on Sunday as "unexplained".

Officers were called to the property in St Ninian Drive, Dalneigh, at about 00:10 on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination.

"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."