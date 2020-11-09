Police ‘prepared to escalate response to lockdown breaches’, ministers warn

Londoners exercising in Battersea Park on the first weekend of England’s second national lockdown

Police are prepared to “escalate” their response to lockdown breaches if people wilfully ignore the coronavirus guidelines, ministers have warned.

Concerns have been raised that large numbers of Brits ignored lockdown rules on the first weekend of he new national lockdown.

England’s national shutdown requires people to stay home until December 2, but people are allowed to meet up with one person from another household outdoors.

On Saturday, Broadway Market in east London was forced to close early due to an “increased number of visitors”.

A spokesperson wrote on the market’s Twitter page: “Unfortunately, due to the increased number of visitors in Broadway Market, we have made the decision to shut down the market early today. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you.”

Other food markets and parks across London appeared to be busy as Brits sought to take advantage of the bright weather.

Last week Home Secretary Priti Patel told senior police figures that they needed to “strengthen enforcement”.

“As our nation battles to suppress coronavirus I am acutely aware that we are asking more from our outstanding officers, and that they have been working flat out to keep people safe," she said.

“But the Prime Minister has been clear that he wants to see tougher enforcement of the necessary restrictions in order to save lives."

A minister told The Telegraph that police officers are prepared to respond to any breaches of the lockdown and have protocols in place.

“The message is 'we are prepared and the police are prepared to escalate our response on this if there is persistent and willful breaching of the law’,” they said.

“The police will escalate the response if we see repeated and continuous infringements and flouting of the law."

Another minister added: “If there is evidence of breaking rules that we need to look at then clearly we will do that because the rules are clear, everyone has to follow them."

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council said that people who “recklessly” ignored regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson insisted that four weeks of national lockdown should be enough to drive down the spread of coronavirus so severe restrictions can be eased.

As England was plunged into a second shutdown, the Prime Minister acknowledged many people were “anxious, weary and fed up” but continued to express optimism that science would succeed in finding a way out of the crisis.

