Give police powers to ban Pro-Palestinian protests, review to urge

Lord Walney said the marches ‘are clearly a vehicle which is contributing to this huge rise in anti-Semitism’ - David Rose

An official review will urge a change in the law to let the police ban pro-Palestinian marches because of their impact on the Jewish community, The Telegraph can reveal.

Lord Walney, the Government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption, said British Jews were facing an “emergency” because of an “explosion” in anti-Semitic incidents linked to the marches.

John Woodcock, a former Labour MP, was ennobled as Lord Walney in 2020. He resigned from the party to sit as an independent in 2018 amid the anti-Semitism scandal, and in 2021 was asked by Boris Johnson to lead a review into political violence and disruption.

Lord Walney was on the cusp of submitting his review, but following the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel has agreed with the Home Office to update it in light of the “fallout” on British streets.

The peer told The Telegraph that he would be specifically “looking at the threshold for the police to ban a march”.

Currently, police can apply for a public procession to be banned under the Public Order Act if there is a risk of serious public disorder. But Lord Walney said the bar was set too high because it did not consider the wider impact of demonstrations on vulnerable groups.

“I think the atmosphere that’s grown in London since Oct 7 is showing that the current framework is not set right,” he said. “It can’t take into account the effect that these marches are having on Jewish people, and across the UK.”

He said he was “hugely sympathetic” to an argument from the Community Security Trust that this weekend’s demonstrations should have been called off because the pro-Palestinian protests have fostered anti-Semitic incidents.

“Now the current framework doesn’t allow that,” he said. “The Met Police has got to make an evidence-based decision on the probability of serious violence on the day, but it is obvious that the marches are at the very least a factor in raising tension, increasing the number of anti-Semitic attacks and the culture of fear and intimidation to which Jewish people are being subjected.

“At the moment… that is not sufficient to trigger a call for a ban. So I am minded to put in a recommendation into my review, which will be handed to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary shortly, to urgently revise that framework to allow the kind of thing which is happening in this instance to be taken into account by the police.”

The Telegraph understands that Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is sympathetic to the proposed change.

Lord Walney said he would submit his review before Christmas, and he envisaged that his recommendation would require primary legislation to implement.

He said the situation facing British Jews was “heartbreaking”, adding: “The scale of threat to which they are being subjected and perceiving as they go out and about is not something that we should ever think is a price worth paying for anything in Britain. It is in direct contravention of the British values that we seek to uphold.

“They are frightened to go into central London, they’re not using public transport and when they do they find themselves being confronted and singled out. They are being forced to hide their Jewish identity as they go round. It is an appalling situation. We ought to treat the situation for Jewish people as an emergency in this country.

“It is not enough simply to say that lots of the people who go on the marches aren’t anti-Semitic and just care about the plight of people in Gaza, therefore they should be allowed... the marches are clearly a vehicle which is contributing to this huge rise in anti-Semitism, and we would not accept that argument in other contexts.”

