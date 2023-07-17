Police: Pedestrian hit, killed in a Lexington crash on Newtown Pike

One person was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident in north Lexington, according to police.

Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Newtown Pike near Newtown Court, outside New Circle Road. The accident happened just after 11 p.m.

It’s unclear if the incident happened in the outbound or inbound lanes of Newtown Pike or in the intersection.

Anderson said that the road was closed to traffic but reopened just before 2 a.m. Monday.

He said the accident did not appear to be a hit and run.

The person on foot was declared dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

Lexington police have not released any information about the driver or the vehicle. Collision reconstruction and forensic units are involved in the investigation, according to Anderson.