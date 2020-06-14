Police officer has lucky escape after patrol car wrecked while responding to 999 call

The police car was left completely crushed after the horror crash. (SWNS)

A police officer was lucky to survive a horror crash that left their patrol car completely wrecked as they responded to a 999 call.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer was taken to hospital but was discharged on the same day following the crash on the A358 Furnham Road near Chard, Somerset, on Friday afternoon.

Shocking pictures show the police car completely crumpled, with its roof missing after it was cut off in order to get the officer out.





The road was closed for several hours after the car was left sitting across two lanes but miraculously nobody else was injured.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said the officer was taken to hospital but was discharged the same day.

The statement said: “A police car responding to an emergency call was in collision with another vehicle in Furnham Road, Chard, at about 4.15pm on Friday.

“The officer was taken to hospital as a precaution to be checked over and has since been discharged. No other members of the public were injured in the collision."