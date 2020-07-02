Canadian Armed Forces member arrested after gaining access to Rideau Hall grounds

Police have arrested a Canadian Armed Forces member who they say was armed and had gained access to the grounds at Rideau Hall early Thursday morning.

The man "breached the main pedestrian entrance" at 1 Sussex Drive at around 6:30 a.m. ET with his vehicle, the RCMP said in a statement.

When the impact disabled his vehicle, the man headed to the Rideau Hall greenhouse, where he was "rapidly contained" by RCMP members on patrol, the force said. He was apprehended shortly before 8:30 a.m. without incident and taken into custody for questioning.

A source told CBC News the man had driven from Manitoba and had a long gun and a note with him. The source — who spoke on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the case — did not know the details of the note nor what kind of long gun it was.

Both the RCMP and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's office confirmed that the man arrested is an active member of the Canadian military while CBC has learned from a defence source that he is a Canadian Ranger.

The Canadian Rangers are a component of the Canadian Army Reserve that serves in the country's remote and coastal regions, typically offering help with national security and public safety operations.

Rideau Hall is the Governor General's official residence, and the greenhouse is attached to the residence at the back. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family also live on the property at Rideau Cottage, not far from the greenhouse.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the prime minister and his family were not at Rideau Cottage Wednesday night or Thursday morning. RCMP said the Governor General wasn't present either.

In a statement to CBC, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's office said she had been living on the grounds prior to the pandemic and that all staff were safe.

Police examine black pickup truck

One of the wrought-iron gates leading to the property is visibly damaged and debris could be seen on the ground earlier today.

A robot could be seen examining a black pickup truck — with what appeared to be Manitoba licence plates — just inside the gates at Rideau Hall. The truck's airbags also appeared to have been deployed.

Francis Ferland/CBC

The inside of the truck's cab appeared to be packed with boxes and other items.

The robot opened the door and removed several items from the truck, including an orange cooler and boxes.

WATCH | Police use a robot to investigate truck:

There were also officers inspecting the underside of the truck with mirrors, while others had dogs and were inspecting both the inside of the truck and its contents.

The RCMP said late Thursday afternoon that charges are pending against the man, whose name has not yet been released.

"Through our members' vigilance, quick action and successful de-escalation techniques, this highly volatile incident was resolved swiftly and peacefully. I am very proud of all our people and our partners who moved fast and acted decisively to contain this threat," RCMP deputy commissioner Mike Duheme said in a statement.

Peter Lewis lives near Rideau Hall and was cycling along the Vanier Parkway just before 7 a.m. ET when he saw "a stream" of RCMP vehicles heading toward downtown.

He then saw what he described as an armoured police vehicle.

"It's a little concerning," he said. "I hope everybody's all right."

The grounds at Rideau Hall, as well as the house itself, are normally major tourist attractions in the nation's capital, where people enjoy picnics on the grass or wander the gardens.

Both have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.