Bondi Junction shooting: man dead after shots fired into stationary car in Sydney’s east

A man has died and three crime scenes are active after shots were fired into a car in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Bondi Junction’s Spring Street at about 8.30am following reports the man was sitting in a stationary car in a car park and had been shot, police said in a statement.

The man, who has not been formally identified but is believed to be in his late 40s, died at the scene.

Police believe a burnt-out Porsche found on James Street, Bondi Junction at about the same time is linked to the shooting.

Detectives are also investigating a second burnt-out car – a Holden Commodore found on Cook Lane, Zetland – as a line of inquiry.

Three crime scenes have been established, which will be forensically examined by specialist police.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command and detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad have launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance confirmed they had multiple vehicles also on the scene.

They said a single person had been involved and nobody had been transported to hospital following the shooting.

The operation was centred on Spring Street, Bondi Junction, NSW police said in a statement just after 9am.

“Road closures are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.”

Waverley council confirmed on Tuesday morning parts of Bondi Junction between Spring Street and Denison Street would be closed to all traffic, pedestrian and cyclists for the next few hours as a police operation continued.

“Please avoid the area,” it posted on social media.

A worker at the Holiday Inn on Spring Street said he arrived after the shooting but witnessed an ambulance stationed at the apartment next door to the establishment around 9am.

A retail worker at Lumiza Cafe on Spring Street confirmed the street was shut off to traffic.

They said a strong police presence had arrived on the ground from around 8.30am.

“I didn’t hear anything, I was serving customers,” she said, adding “police are still outside now”.

NSW police said on Tuesday morning nobody had yet been arrested in relation to the shooting.