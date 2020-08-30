Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland (5) runs the ball against Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Park, Md. Also seen is Maryland offensive lineman Sean Christie (70). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said.

They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a ''through-and-through'' gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.

Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

A message sent to a team representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25