Police officers walk alongside Just Stop Oil protesters in the road during rush hour

Around 20 activists from the eco group turned out in Southwark on Tuesday morning - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Four van loads of police officers are walking alongside Just Stop Oil protesters in the middle of the road as they evade arrest once again with their "slow march" tactic.

Some 20 activists from the eco group turned out in Southwark, south London, on Tuesday just after 8am and blocked three lanes of traffic.

At least eleven police officers followed alongside and behind the protesters without intervening as the group caused a mass tailback on the busy A2 at rush hour.

Drivers tooted horns loudly and some wound their windows down to shout "f*** off".

Officers were seen laughing, chatting and filming the protesters.

Buses are being allowed through but cars are now stacked up for at least a kilometre.

Buses are being allowed through but cars are now stacked up for at least a kilometre - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

'A near miss has just taken place'

Meanwhile, a cyclist narrowly avoided a collision with a Mercedes on the A2 during the group's latest slow march.

The eco activists have resorted to letting cyclists pass their rush hour road blockade this morning.

But this had led to some motorists trying to tailgate the cyclists, before the eco activists rush to block the lanes again so cars cannot pass.

Police officers, dozens of whom are standing on the side of the road watching the protesters and following behind their blockade in vans, were heard radioing to warn "a near miss has just taken place".

The eco activists have now blocked three lanes of traffic on each side of the A2 for 45 minutes.