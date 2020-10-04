Police officer stabbed while trying to stop robbery

The suspects were arrested with the help of firearms officers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police officer has been stabbed while trying to stop a suspected attempted robbery in Westminster.

The female officer suffered a wound to the abdomen after challenging two men outside a grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

Despite her injury she continued to chase the suspects along the road, the Metropolitan Polic said.

The alleged robbers were quickly caught with the help of firearms officers.

Scotland Yard said the officer was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Chief Inspector Simon Brooker said: “This shows precisely the kind of danger officers face every single day as they work to keep the public safe.

“For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable but, fortunately, she does not appear to be seriously injured.

“I applaud her bravery in responding to this call. This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.”

Sadiq Khan also praised the officer’s bravery in a tweet offering his thoughts and prayers following the incident.

“Every day our courageous police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep Londoners safe,” the mayor of London added. "I am sure all Londoners will join me in wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Attacks on our police are utterly unacceptable and perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the injured officer was with a male colleague when they spotted the attempted robbery in progress in Chapter Street, not far from Pimlico tube station, at 3.42pm.

"The shopkeeper had managed to push the males out of the store and the officers then attempted to detain them," the force said.

"As they challenged the males, the female officer received a stab wound to the abdomen, but continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road.

"The suspects were detained a short time later with the assistance of firearms officers."

