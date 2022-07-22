Police officer shot, killed while on patrol in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police officer died Thursday night after he and another officer were shot while on patrol in the city's northeast side.

The tactical unit officer was identified Friday morning by officials as 54-year-old Anthony P. Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the police force. A second officer, 37-year-old Sino Seng, was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released. A female bystander were also injured and was treated at the scene.

Police said late Thursday that they believe one person is responsible for the shooting. It's unclear if a suspect is in custody.

Mayor Malik Evans and Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer during a news conference Friday morning. Both officers were in plainclothes Thursday, they said.

"Last night, officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, officer Sino Seng, were attacked in a cowardly ambush and fell victim to the very violence in our community that we are trying to combat," said Police Chief David Smith during a Friday morning news conference with Mayor Malik Evans.

Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body and was taken by a private car to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Smith said. Seng, who has served 8 years with RPD, was shot at least once in the lower body.

"I know everyone has lots of questions but this is a very large scale investigation," Evans said. "I'm going to ask that you give the family space. I'm going to ask that you give the men and women of this department the space that they need as they grieve this horrific tragedy."

Mayor asks for community's help

The shooting came on the same day that Rochester Mayor Malik Evans declared a "gun violence emergency" in the city because of the continuing wave of fatal shootings and the prevalence of firearms.

Mazurkiewicz is the city's 42nd homicide victim this year and the tenth since the start of summer four weeks ago. There have been 206 people shot in the city so far in 2022.

At the press briefing Friday morning, Evans said the attack against the two officers highlights the levels of gun violence the city is experiencing this summer.

"Not only am I sad for the Mazurkiewicz family — and we pray for the speedy recovery of Sino Seng — I am angry. And upset. Because all too often, we are seeing a blatant disregard for life," Evans said.

Evans said this incident was a "clarion call" for the community to speak up.

"We need your assistance. this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone that saw anything, you need to speak up," Evans said.

Evans praised Mazurkiewicz for his dedication to making his community a better place.

"Tony Mazurkiewicz could have easily retired, but he chose to continue going on the streets because he didn’t want folks in our neighborhoods to be held hostage by the very cowards that are wreaking havoc in our community," Evans said.

'I have constituents who are terrified'

The shooting of two officers comes as Rochester's deeply divided city council wrestles over the future of policing in this community. A slate of reform candidates was elected to office after the 2020 death of Daniel Prude in police custody and the often violent clashes between police and protestors that followed.

"Thank God that we have a sensible majority of council members that will vote to combat gun violence," Council member Michael Patterson said. "On Tuesday we actually had council members vote against accepting money to combat gun violence, and during that conversation we had three people shot and two of them died. "

Patterson called on state legislators and the governor to enact laws that would allow judges more discretion to keep individuals arrested on gun charges in custody. He said this incident should serve as a call to action.

"I don't want to hear thoughts and prayers, I want to see legislation," Patterson said. "I have constituents who are terrified."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz shot, killed in NY