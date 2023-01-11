Police officer who says bullying at work triggered ‘monstrous’ skin condition finds cure

Rikki Loftus
·7 min read
Sally now has clear skin (Collect/PA Real Life)
Sally now has clear skin (Collect/PA Real Life)

A former police officer who suffered a stress-triggered skin condition on her face after workplace bullying and feared she “looked like a monster” has found a “miracle” cure since leaving the force.

Sally Quest, 54, of Anglesey, North Wales, spent months on sick leave in 2017 after struggling with bullying at the Metropolitan Police, where she worked for 30 years.

She was diagnosed with stress-induced rosacea, a condition that typically creates vivid red patches on the face and was so severe she avoided socialising.

Her condition improved after changing roles at work and using Kalme Skin Care products on her face.

Sally, who is now semi-retired, works part-time as a Royal Mail delivery driver and has three children in their 20s, said: “Aside from trying to deal with a truly horrendous situation at work, my skin was breaking out in red, swollen blotchy patches.

“I felt that the despair I felt inside, that I was trying to hide from people at work, was manifesting itself all over my face and everyone kept staring at me.”

She added: “I just felt so badly treated and I hadn’t actually done anything wrong.

“I’d given that organisation 30 years of my life, I made a lot of sacrifices and worked really hard. But I learned a lot from the experience.”

When the blotches on Sally’s face started to become painful, she sought medical advice.

She said: “My GP confirmed it was rosacea, a long-term skin condition that mainly affects the face, and put it down to the fact that I was dealing with stress because of all these problems I had at work.

“My skin got worse and worse as the months progressed. It got really unsightly and compounded the stress that I was already under.

“I found Kalme Skin Care just by researching on the internet for natural products and I couldn’t believe how well it worked.”

When it’s on your face, it’s very apparent and people are naturally going to look at it even if they don’t make comments

Sally Quest

She added: “Words cannot express how it was like a miracle.”

Prior to finding the cream, Sally was prescribed various medications from her GP to combat her skin condition.

She said: “They gave me gels and creams and I had different antibiotics. They tried me with lots of different things but none of them worked.”

She added: “I was at my wit’s end. I was very, very low in my mood and I was quite severely stressed because there were lots of other issues like the workplace bullying.

“I had worked really hard my whole career so to be treated like that was actually quite shocking.

“I don’t actually have many photos of myself in my uniform. I was so bitter about it all that I literally threw them all away.”

She added: “My skin condition was really affecting me too. Someone made a jibe at me, saying, ‘Aren’t you too old for spots?’

“It was a joke, albeit a hurtful one, which cut me to the bone.”

Sally admitted she struggled to cope.

She said: “I felt my whole world had been turned upside down.

“In the end, I couldn’t cope and suffered from a period of acute depression and eventually had to take sick leave from work to get myself better.”

Furthermore, Sally’s skin started to affect her social life.

She said: “I just didn’t want to come into contact with people. As much as they are good friends or family and they love me, I felt so inhibited and very self-conscious.

“When it’s on your face, it’s very apparent and people are naturally going to look at it even if they don’t make comments. I just thought I looked like a monster.

“If I went out, then I would wear makeup but obviously makeup can only do a certain amount of covering up and it exacerbates the problem because it irritates your skin.”

Sally’s work situation was addressed and she was able to return to work.

She said: “My doctor said that the only way I could go back to work was if I was relocated to an environment where I was going to feel able to function and to perform a role within the organisation.

“The chief medical officer agreed and eventually I did go back to work to a totally separate job in a separate area and did my last year before retirement there.”

I felt that the despair I felt inside, that I was trying to hide from people at work, was manifesting itself all over my face and everyone kept staring at me

Sally Quest

She added: “Thankfully, my work representative backed me all the way. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for my skin.”

Searching for a cure, Sally found Kalme Skin Care online in April 2017 and ordered the cleanser and day cream.

She said: “I was willing to try anything and had seen some reviews for the products that looking promising.”

She added: “Unbelievably, over a period of weeks, the blotches and blisters started to heal and then, after a few months, the redness also disappeared.

“When you’ve been living with something like rosacea, it feels like it’s never going to end, so to have found something that really worked for me felt pretty miraculous.”

Now, Sally’s skin is clear.

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition which once triggered stays with you for life.

Dr Eva Melegh

She said: “The products worked wonders so I just never stopped using them.

“I apply the cleanser and day cream morning and night and I also use a mask once a week.

“My skin has been clear ever since. I’ve even got family and friends using it.”

She added: “I’m in a much happier place now, both in terms of my work environment and skin issues. My hope is to raise awareness because people might (be) dealing with similar skincare issues.

“If I can positively impact someone else’s life then it’s worth it.”

Dr Eva Melegh, a consultant dermatologist, said: “Rosacea is a skin condition that is caused by dilation of the blood vessels below the surface of the skin and can be triggered by periods of extreme emotional stress or trauma.”

She added: “Stress-related rosacea is common and can often come on suddenly and be quite severe.

“Rosacea is a chronic skin condition which once triggered stays with you for life.

“Flare-ups can be managed and reduced with regular and diligent preventative skin care as well as lifestyle changes such as reducing stress levels, keeping skin out of direct sunlight and always wearing an SPF and reducing alcohol intake.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Any allegation of bullying among officers or staff is very concerning and there are strong processes in place within the Met to support those who report such behaviour and hold those responsible to account.

“While the culture in the Met is vastly different than it was 30 years ago, and we have sought to improve over that time, we still recognise there is work to be done.

“We have recently launched a hard-hitting internal standards campaign to remind officers and staff of their responsibilities and to encourage colleagues to report any concerns or wrongdoing.

“We are making it clear that there is no place in the Met for anyone who is a bully, or displays discriminatory behaviour, and we will take action against those who act in this way.”

Latest Stories

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined “3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart. The gesture by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II might have been the most poignant moment, but it was far from the only shout-out to the Bills safety on an NFL Sunday filled with love for a stricken player whose impact

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Several teams make big deals ahead of Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines

    When Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bower learned that Shane Wright might be coming back to the Ontario Hockey League, he knew he had to start making some inquiries. Wright, who had been drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, a day after he won gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship. Kraken GM Ron Francis said at the time that reassigning Wright from Seattle back to Kingston wou

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

    D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry