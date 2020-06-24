The Police Officer Involved In The Shooting Of Breonna Taylor Has Been Fired

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

The death of George Floyd, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes in Minneapolis, brought renewed focus to the loss of lives of Black people at the hands of police officers.

One of these cases is that of Breonna Taylor, who died in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky just a few months ago.

Black Lives Matter supporters have been rallying for justice over Breonna's death during the recent global protests, with many bearing her name on signs and celebrities sharing illustrations of the 26-year-old on social media.

Though Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck has been charged and is awaiting trial for second-degree murder and manslaughter, justice has not been achieved. Not for Floyd and certainly not for Breonna, whose death had until recently gone unpunished.

The most recent development is that the officer involved in the shooting of Breonna has been fired from the police force, here's everything else to know about the case.

Who Was Breonna Taylor?

Breonna was a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as a medical technician in the A&E department of two local hospitals. She previously worked in the same role for the City and hoped to have a long career in healthcare, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

'She had a whole plan on becoming a nurse and buying a house and then starting a family. Breonna had her head on straight, and she was a very decent person,' Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer told the local newspaper after her death. 'She didn't deserve this.'

She had a boyfriend who she lived with in the city, Kenneth Walker.

What happened to Breonna Taylor?

On March 13, three officers stormed into the apartment that Breonna and Kenneth shared just after midnight. The warrant that they were in possession of is known as a 'no knock warrant' meaning that the officers could enter the property without declaring themselves as police (according to the Journal, officers say they declared themselves but this has been disputed by neighbours and witnesses).

The couple were reportedly in bed, and got up at the sound of people entering the house. The police say that Walker fired a gunshot injuring a police officer in the leg.

The police fired several shots during their attendance at the apartment, shooting Breonna eight times.

The accounts of what happened vary greatly, depending on whether it's the police's or witness' statements. According to The New York Times, the police say they were 'immediately met with gunfire' so shot back.

Walker - who family and lawyers say was licensed to carry a gun - says he shot in self-defence because he didn't know it was police who had entered his house and thought it was an intruder. A panicked Walker can be heard tearfully calling 911, and saying 'somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,' in a recording released by the family's lawyers. Walker was arrested for shooting an officer, but the charges were dropped weeks later.

According to reports, neither Breonna nor Walker were named as a person of interest in the drugs crime the police were investigating. Their property was listed on a search warrant on suspicion of being a place used by another suspect to receive and store drugs (the family's suit say the suspect was also already in custody, questioning the need to raid the couple's flat). No drugs were found on their property and neither Breonna nor Walker had any previous convictions.

The Latest Developments In The Case Of Breonna Taylor

On June 24, Louisville police announced that one of the officers involved in the incident which saw Breonna lose her life, Detective Brett Hankinson has been fired from the force.

The letter to Hankinson was shared on Twitter, explaining to him that he had violated police codes when he shot Breonna multiple times, saying his actions 'displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life'.

But, protesters, activists and the family of Breonna (her mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit) say this is not enough. There were three officers involved and none of them have been charged.

Earlier developments include a 'Breonna's law' being passed outlawing the use of 'no knock' police raids in Louisville.

Breonna's death is also being investigated by the FBI. The governor of Kentucky has also ordered a review.

Celebrities Have Been Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

Many celebrities have paid tribute to Breonna and expressed their outrage over the lack of action over her death, which now happened three months ago.

Beyoncé has written an open letter to the Attorney General in Kentucky, shared on her website, saying the police's investigation has left 'more questions than answers' and called for arrests of the three officers, a commitment to a transparent investigation and investigation into the police's response to Breonna's death as well as the 'pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens'.

Jennifer Lawrence, who also comes from Louisville, made a rare statement on social media calling for action over Breonna's death too.

June 5th should have been Breonna's 27th birthday, so on that day thousands of people and celebrities paid tribute to the ER technician on social media including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber, Emma Watson and many more.

How Can I Help?

There are existing petitions you can sign to demand justice for Breonna, like this one on Change.org or Colour of Change as well as heeding the advice of Beyoncé, Lawrence and more by writing a letter to Kentucky's Attorney General demanding action. In the UK, you can write to your MP asking them about their support of Black Lives Matter and seeking justice for Breonna and other victims.

A GoFundMe page to support Breonna's family also exists. Locally, there is a Louisville bail fund too to support activists and protesters who have been arrested during uprisings in the area.

There are also UK and US based charities and organisations that fight against institutional racism, police brutality and supporting Black communities, of which you can find a list here.





