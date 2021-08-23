Police officer who investigated, released serial killer Bruce McArthur cleared of disciplinary charges

Sgt. Paul Gauthier, seen here in a photograph taken from video from 2010, has been found not guilty of two disciplinary charges. (CBC - image credit)

A Toronto police officer involved in the June 2016 arrest, investigation and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur has been found not guilty of two disciplinary charges.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier was charged with insubordination and neglect of duty stemming from his handling of a complaint by a man who alleged McArthur tried to strangle him. Gauthier pleaded not guilty to the disciplinary charges in November 2019.

In a decision released Monday, a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal found him not guilty of insubordination and neglect of duty.

"After analyzing and weighing all the evidence, considering the submissions of both counsel and reviewing the legal authorities, I am not satisfied on clear and convincing evidence that the allegations, as set out in the Notice of Hearing have been proven," Retired Supt. Dave Andrews wrote in the decision.

The notice of hearing alleged Gauthier did not record a video statement from the complainant, nor photograph his injuries within 72 hours — two steps required by the Toronto Police Service's procedure on domestic violence investigations.

McArthur is currently serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of eight men.