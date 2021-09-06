Police officer investigated after going viral on TikTok for ‘kicking man in legs’ during arrest

(PA)

A police officer is now under investigation after allegedly being filmed kicking a man in the legs while he was pinned down by half a dozen officers.

MPS Brent warned their officers that their actions are always subject to scrutiny and any use of force must be proportionate after the footage of the arrest was seen by thousands on social media.

The officer in question has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a video shared on TikTok, a policewoman could be seen kicking a man as he lies on the ground before turning to a member of the public filming and shouting at them to “Get lost”.

MPS Brent tweeted: “We are aware of a video being shared on social media showing a Met officer kicking a man in his feet/lower legs while he was restrained near Capitol Way, N9 on Friday morning.

“After reviewing the footage we have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Officers know that their actions are always subject to scrutiny and that any use of force must be proportionate and justifiable.”

The force said a 29-year-old man was arrested and later charged with criminal damage, exposure, two counts of racially aggravated public order offences and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared in court on Saturday and will appear again for a trial in January.

