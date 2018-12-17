Police officer discovered dead in Carnoustie's Barry Burn

A man was discovered in Carnoustie Golf Links' Barry Burn on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the person is believed to be Dean Morrison, a police officer in Scotland’s Tayside Division.

“Dean was a highly respected officer, who was extremely well liked and popular with his colleagues. He was thoroughly professional in his work," said Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Divisional Commander for Tayside Division. "His death is a great tragedy and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him and we will do all we can to support them during this distressing time."

While there is no suggestion at the moment that foul play was involved, police are hoping to speak to a taxi driver. Morrison was last seen leaving Broughty Ferry, about 25 minutes away from Carnoustie, at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Morrison was not discovered until Sunday afternoon.

It took a three-hour operation to uncover Morrison from the Burn, police told the Telegraph.

Carnoustie was site of the 2018 Open Championship, its eighth Open in course history. The Barry Burn famously meanders throughout the links, making the closing holes one of the hardest finishes in golf.

