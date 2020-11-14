Police officer charged after teenager hit over head with baton

A 16-year-old suffers head injuries after being hit with police baton in Barnsley (Screengrab)

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with unlawful and malicious wounding after a teenager was left with blood pouring from his head following a clash in Barnsley town centre.

PC William Sampson will appear in court next month after an investigation was launched into footage which showed the 16-year-old victim apparently being hit over the head with a baton.

Blood can be seen pouring onto the street during the incident, which occurred as trouble flared following a football match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday in February.

Now, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed the 26-year-old officer will be brought before Leeds Magistrates Court on 2 December.

Unlawful and malicious wounding carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

In a statement, the IOPC said it had “completed its investigation in August and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which made the decision to charge PC Sampson”.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Pending the outcome of the IOPC's criminal and misconduct investigations, and in line with force procedure, the officer remains on restricted duties.”

