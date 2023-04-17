Police officer charged with raping woman while on duty

Sergeant David Stansbury accused of attacking woman on duty

A police sergeant has been charged with three counts of rape while on duty.

Sergeant David Stansbury, 42, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of raping a woman aged 16 years or over.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the charges related to alleged incidents in Plymouth in 2009 while he was on duty.

The force said the allegations have been under investigation since being reported to them in September 2020.

Stansbury, of Ilminister, Somerset, was an officer in Devon and Cornwall between 2009 and 2011. He now works for Hertfordshire Police but was suspended from duty in October 2021.

Sergeant Stansbury joined the force in 2005 and spent the first two years of his policing career as a response officer with Borehamwood Intervention Team.

He transferred to Devon and Cornwall Police in 2009 before moving back to Hertfordshire two years later in 2011.

He was promoted to sergeant the following year and led an intervention team in Hemel Hempstead for three years before working for a Safer Neighbourhood Team with Welwyn Hatfield South.

Speaking following his move to the neighbourhood team he said: "This is my first time in a Safer Neighbourhood role and I am really enjoying it. I love the way it enables me to get to know the local area I serve really well and you can see when you are making a tangible difference.

“It’s good to be building relationships within the community of Welwyn Hatfield South. There are many things I would like to achieve, but one of the main things is to make our officers as visible to the public as possible to provide a reassuring presence to the community.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "If you have any information that you feel may assist this investigation, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555 111."