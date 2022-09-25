Police officer airlifted to hospital after cruiser rammed during traffic stop

The OPP is investigating after the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle rammed a police cruiser near Lancaster, Ont.,, sending an officer to hospital. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police say one of their officers is in hospital after the driver of a pickup truck rammed a cruiser during a traffic stop.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, the officer tried to pull over the suspected stolen pickup on the eastbound Highway 401 off-ramp near Lancaster, Ont., OPP said in a media release.

According to police, the driver rammed the cruiser, causing it to roll into a culvert.

The officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

As of 3 p.m., the highway's eastbound on and off ramps at Lancaster were still closed for the investigation.