Police offer £50,000 reward for information on missing mother’s body

Police have offered a £50,000 reward to anyone with information on the body of a mother who went missing in 2019.

Hadir Al-Enezi, originally from Kuwait, arrived in the UK with her daughter on November 7 2018 as a refugee and was taken in by family members living in Rusholme, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

She was reported missing and detectives subsequently opened an investigation in 2019.

GMP’s Major Incident Team are working with the hypothesis she was murdered in a targeted attack, having been a member of the Bidoon Arab minority.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Hadir Al-Enezi – we need to know what has happened to her.

“Throughout our investigation, we have worked tirelessly as a team to find her, and we’ve still not been able to find any proof that Hadir is still alive, and we sadly continue this investigation on the hypothesis that she is not and has come to serious harm.

“We need to find answers for Hadir’s little girl and it is vital that anyone with information or her whereabouts comes forward to police so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves.

“We need to find Hadir’s body, and anyone who has any information is asked to share this with GMP as a matter of urgency, it may be key to helping us find answers for her daughter.”

DCI Hopkinson added the investigation “isn’t going away and we won’t stop”, before insisting that “investigations like this don’t just close”.

A Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where members of the public can submit information, images or video footage that could assist with enquiries.

Detectives can be contacted directly on 0161 856 0110, or you can use the independent charity Crimestoppers to speak anonymously on 0800 555 111.