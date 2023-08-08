Police in Newfoundland say 14-year-old boy faces murder charge in woman's death

MOUNT PEARL, N.L. — The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a 14-year-old boy faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 65-year-old woman last week in Mount Pearl.

Const. James Cadigan confirmed in an interview that the boy and the woman were known to one another, but he wouldn’t release details about their relationship because of the suspect’s age and privacy concerns.

The police spokesman says the boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested late Monday and is to appear in provincial court later today.

Cadigan also wouldn’t say how the woman died, but says police are looking for a blue plastic recycling bag that was believed to be discarded near the suburban St. John's home where the woman's body was found.

Local residents are being asked to check their properties and garbage bins and are also being asked by police to submit any relevant security or dashcam video from the area.

Police found the woman after being called to a home on Smallwood Drive on Thursday, and the medical examiner determined her death was a homicide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press