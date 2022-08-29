Police take nearly 500,000 days off sick because of mental ill health

Police officers took a record 500,000 days off because of mental ill health, new data have revealed, as a former watchdog blamed the trauma of dealing with the sick and dying during pandemic.

Figures obtained through the Freedom of Information Act from police forces showed that the number of days taken off due to mental ill health rose by nine per cent in a year, from 457,154 in 2020 to 497,154 in 2021.

An increase in mental ill health among their officers was reported by 24 of the 37 police forces that responded to the FoI.

Warwickshire Police recorded the steepest rise, with 4,781 sick days for mental ill health in 2021 - up 68 per cent from the previous year.

Zoe Billingham, former HM inspector of police, said it suggested there was greater prevalence of mental ill health among the emergency services, because of what they faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Police and other front-line services kept us safe through the pandemic,” she said. “The pandemic was a great unknown. People were really fearful of dying and coming into contact with the virus, and many people did.

“Mental health and other professions were there from the get-go on the front line and, with enforced lockdown, there is an awful lot of trauma that the country is dealing with now. There has been a doubling in referrals for children with mental health as a result of the lockdown period.”

Ms Billingham said greater support for police and a recognition by forces of the risks meant officers were more likely to acknowledge and report mental ill health. Overall, the figures showed that almost 2.4 million police working days have been lost to mental ill health over the past five years.

'Mental health epidemic' amongst police

The Liberal Democrats, who obtained the figures, warned there was a “mental health epidemic” amongst police officers. The party called on the Government to improve mental health support, including funding proactive mental health and wellbeing check-ups for officers every six months.

Story continues

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats’ home affairs spokesman, said: “It is deeply worrying to see more and more police days being lost to mental health issues.

“Police officers on the front line do an incredible job serving their communities. But we know the stresses of policing can take a heavy toll on the mental health of officers, leading in some cases to exhaustion and burnout.

“Years of under-resourcing under the Conservatives means the thin blue line is being stretched to breaking point. This can have a catastrophic impact on the well-being of individual police officers.

“The Government needs to get to grips with the growing mental health epidemic affecting our police and other front-line workers, and ensure support is available quickly to those who need it.”