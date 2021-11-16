Police name suspected bomber who died in blast in taxi outside Liverpool hospital

Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Police investigating the terror attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital have named the suspected bomber who died in the blast as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

He was a passenger in a taxi when a suspected homemade bomb exploded shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

The driver David Perry escaped before the car caught fire and has since been discharged from hospital.

Police said the explosion had been declared as a terrorist incident and four men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: "Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

"Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.

"We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address.

"Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items.

"We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about Al Swealmeen no matter how small may be of great assistance to us."

Police on Monday confirmed bomb-making materials for an improvised explosive device had been found at one of the addresses sealed off by officers on Sunday.

In the wake of the incident, the UK terror threat level has been raised to severe, meaning a future attack is highly likely.

Four men have been arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool - three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20, who was detained on Monday. MI5 is assisting the police with the investigation.

Dramatic video footage of the blast showed Mr Perry’s cab pulling up outside Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

As smoke and fire engulfed the car, Mr Perry, a 45-year-old married father-of-two, can be seen opening his driver’s door and stumbling out before running to safety. Flames consumed his cab moments later, leaving it a charred wreck as stunned onlookers watched the horrifying scene.

Mr Perry was praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for behaving with "incredible presence of mind and bravery", and lauded for his "heroic efforts" by the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson.

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, Mr Johnson said the blast was a "stark reminder" to the public to remain vigilant, adding: "What yesterday showed above all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism, we will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts of violence.

"And our freedoms and our way of life will always prevail."

The Prime Minister was set to host an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon in response to the incident.

On Monday afternoon a controlled explosion was carried out in Sefton Park "as a precaution" as part of the investigation, police said.

