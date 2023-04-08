Police must keep Queen Elizabeth’s cypher until uniform is worn out

Police helmet

Officers policing the King’s Coronation will do so with Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal cypher still on their uniforms, The Telegraph can reveal.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the Home Office instructed it not to begin changing the design until told to do so, but this is yet to happen.

The force said it had also been advised not to change the uniforms unless they were worn out and needed replacing.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, emblems will no longer feature the E II R cypher and should be changed to that of King Charles, combining his initial C with R for Rex - the Latin word for king - and III.

When approached, the Home Office said the responsibility for the change lay with individual forces, or with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

The NPCC and a number of other forces across the country said queries should be directed to the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office said it was not responsible and pointed The Telegraph towards the Home Office.

'Minimal waste approach'

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police eventually clarified its understanding of the situation and said current guidance advised it only to change the uniform when the clothing was worn out.

The spokesman said: “Uniform designs were provided by the Home Office in January 2023, however they came with the instruction not to take any action until further guidance is received. This is still awaited.

“Once we have the go-ahead, there will not be a mass rollout as Home Office guidance advises to take a no-cost or low-cost and minimal waste approach to any change.

“Therefore, we will only update as part of normal renewal processes or wear and tear.”

A number of forces have not yet updated the logo on their websites, with Gwent Police, Merseyside Police and Dorset Police, among others, all still featuring the late Queen’s cypher.

A Royal cypher is a heraldic monogram of the monarch, containing their name and title.

Such devices are used by monarchs globally and have been used in Britain at least since Henry VIII of England in the 16th century.

They are used widely, both to identify the reigning monarch and to act as a mark of their authority.

The Coronation of King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The following day, on Sunday, May 7, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle.

The Coronation Big Lunch will take place across the country on the same date.

Use of the Royal cypher, aside from the police badge, can be seen by the Royal Mail, on buildings, telephone boxes and state documents.