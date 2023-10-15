Police must use 'full force of law' to combat anti-Semitism, says Braverman

A man is arrested as people protested to support Palestine, in London on Saturday - CARL COURT/GETTY

Suella Braverman warned protesters who “mock the murder of Jewish people” that “the police are coming for you”, on Sunday.

The Home Secretary tweeted her support for the police handling of the pro-Palestine protests in London and in cities across Britain on Saturday, which saw clashes and at least 15 arrests.

Some 30,000 people attended a march through central London, where chants included “from the river, to the sea, Palestine must be free”.

Photographs showed some wearing photos of paragliders, in an echo of the tactics used by Hamas to infiltrate Israeli territory last weekend to massacre 1,300 people.

In Glasgow, a video showed one woman draped in a Palestinian flag shouting: “Free Palestine... don’t forget where the Jews were in 1940.” Chants in Arabic caught on video at the London rally included: “Oh Jews, the army of Mohammed is returning.”

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, visited the Community Security Trust in London on Monday, where she met members of staff and leaders following the attack by Hamas - YUI MOK/PA

Mrs Braverman tweeted: “Thank you to police officers who worked so hard yesterday in difficult circumstances to manage tens of thousands of protesters. Numerous arrests were made as a result of pockets of disorder, violence and hate.

“To all those who saw fit to promote genocide, glorify terrorism and mock the murder of Jewish people, including women and babies - the police are coming for you.”

She has called for the police to use the “full force of the law” to combat anti-Semitism and anyone glorifying the terror attack by Hamas on Israel.

A man is arrested as people protested in support of Palestine, in London on Saturday - CARL COURT/GETTY

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating videos posted on Twitter showing anti-Semitic chants and the protesters wearing paraglider badges, although they were not stopped at the time.

Officers are understood to be examining “facial images” of two young women photographed wearing the paraglider pictures on their backs

The Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Semitism has said the chant referencing the army of Mohammed was “effectively a call for Jews to be killed”, and the Met Police said a video of the incident had been “passed to our Crime Team and officers on the ground”.

Story continues

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said it was also reviewing 55 new cases opened since the attack by Hamas, as it urged members of the public to continue reporting online material.

People waving Palestinian flags demonstrated to condemn Israel's attack on Gaza, in London on Saturday - KATE GREEN/ANADOLU AGENCY

The heavily policed rally in London on Saturday took place with little incident, although the Met said 15 people were arrested over the course of the day and into the evening.

Nine officers were treated for minor injuries amid altercations between police and a small minority of protesters in Trafalgar Square after the main gathering broke up.

The Prime Minister, in his statement on Saturday, offered a direct message to Israel and the UK’s Jewish community - both left reeling following the assault by Palestinian militants.

Jordan

Condemning the “evil” attack, he said the UK will do “everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves”.

He added: “We stand with Israel, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. And I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Mr Sunak is expected to meet with King Abdullah of Jordan in London on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Middle East. The King has embarked on a European tour, his office said, to “rally international support to stop the war on Gaza”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.