Police: 10 shot, 2 more injured in shooting at South Carolina's Columbiana Centre mall

Christine Fernando and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Twelve people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina shopping mall, including 10 people who were shot and two injured in a "stampede," police said Saturday afternoon.

Police in Columbia, South Carolina's capital city, responded to reports of shots fired at the Columbiana Centre mall, about 10 miles from downtown Columbia.

The gunshot victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, Chief W. H. Holbrook said at a press conference. Two of the people who were shot were in critical condition Saturday, Holbrook said. There were no reported fatalities, he added.

Three people were detained as "people of interest" Saturday afternoon, Holbrook said. All three were seen with guns at the mall, and at least one is believed to have fired a weapon, he said. Holbrook said police believe the three armed people knew each other and shots were fired after an altercation.

"We don't believe this was random," Holbrook said. "This was not a situation where we had some random person show up to the mall to discharge a firearm and injure people."

Holbrook said police were continuing to evacuate people from the mall, where employees and customers sheltered inside stores after officers did an initial sweep to find anyone injured.

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement," the Columbiana Centre said in a statement.

In a tweet, police asked employees to continue sheltering in place inside the mall until officers could escort them out: "DO NOT leave a store until told to do so by proper authorities."

A reunification site has been set up at a nearby hotel, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Columbiana Centre mall shooting: 10 shot, 2 others hurt, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is on, and these are the very best style deals for $50 or less

    Save up to 60% off top styles.

  • Nordstrom shoppers love these Nike sneakers — and they're on sale for just $56

    Plus more of the latest items added to Nordstrom's sale section.

  • 21 Nordstrom Spring Sale Finds to Hop on Immediately

    So many designer gems are 60% off. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Russia renews attacks on Kyiv and fights to seize Mariupol

    Russia's Defense Ministry says Kyiv will again be a target, as fighting intensifies in Ukraine's east.

  • Ukraine sank Russia's cruiser Moskva with new missile, Pentagon says

    The Moskva made headlines in February after an apparent audio exchange between the vessel and Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island went viral.

  • Father, son arrested after chasing driver, shooting at cars, Lexington police say

    The shooting happened in a neighborhood off St. Andrews Road near Irmo High School.

  • A former federal prosecutor said testimonies from Capitol rioters are 'certainly incriminating of Donald Trump'

    Several Capitol rioters have testified in court that they felt compelled to participate last year because of Trump's direction.

  • Police identify victim in southwest Edmonton homicide

    An autopsy has confirmed that a man found dead in a garage in southwest Edmonton was a victim of homicide. According to police, Curtis Vidal, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was located at a home in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday night. Police said in a news release Thursday that officers responded to a report of an injured male at a residence at 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday. Vidal was found in a front-attached garage at that location. Police would like to speak to anyone

  • Russian navy head meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - defence ministry

    Russia said on Thursday the Moskva sank after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile. The Russian defence ministry released a 26-second video showing Yevmenov and two other officers standing outside in front of around 100 sailors on a parade ground.

  • UPDATE 1-Russian navy head meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - defence ministry

    The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, the defence ministry said on Saturday. Russia said on Thursday the Moskva sank after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

  • Boy, 16, dies following reported assault outside Edmonton school on April 8

    EDMONTON — A 16-year-old boy who had been in hospital following a reported assault outside an Edmonton high school earlier this month has died. Police say in a news release the teen succumbed to his injuries Friday, and that their homicide section has now taken over the investigation. Officers responded to the reported assault on April 8 at around 2:44 p.m. outside McNally High School. They found the teen with life-threatening injuries and he was transported to hospital. An autopsy has been sche

  • Heavy rains bring havoc to Bolivian households

    STORY: At least 170 homes were underwater due to heavy rains in the area.Residents had to spend the night on the road before trying to salvage their belongings away from flood waters.Margarita Llanos, whose home was flooded, said she lost many things because getting her young daughters out was her priority.Local authorities will meet next Tuesday to find measures to mitigate the continuous overflow.Meanwhile, those affected by the floods will have to wait for solutions while sleeping on the roadside.

  • Ukraine uses facial recognition to send photos of dead Russian soldiers to their families

    Ukraine uses facial recognition to send photos of dead Russian soldiers to their families

  • 15 best Amazon Canada deals to shop this Easter long weekend: Tech, beauty and more

    Save big on Ray-Ban sunglasses, air fryers, tablets, and more this Easter long weekend.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go