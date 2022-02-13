Police move to break up remaining protest at Windsor's Ambassador Bridge

About 25 protesters remained near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. (Mark Gollom/CBC - image credit)

Officers from multiple police forces began advancing toward protesters on Sunday morning to break up a days-long occupation near the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

A group of protesters opposing pandemic-era laws such as vaccine mandates has been at the bridge since Monday, blocking what is typically Canada's busiest border crossing. On Friday, a judge granted an injunction demanding that the protesters clear the bridge by that evening.

While some people left immediately, including some transport trucks, a crowd remained and even swelled heading into Saturday evening.

But as of Sunday morning, only about 25 protesters remained. And as of 7:30 a.m. ET, about 75 police officers lined up across the road and warned that anyone who didn't leave would be arrested.

"Time to leave," police called.

Windsor police arrested one person on Saturday night — a 27-year-old man charged with "a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration." In a Sunday morning tweet, the service said it was making more arrests.

"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made," police said. "Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area."

One man being arrested seemed to be relaxed about it.

"It is what it is," he told reporters. "We're here for our freedom and this is what we get."

This comes on a weekend of demonstrations, including one near Fort Erie, Ont., where people blocked lanes on the QEW highway. In Ottawa, protesters have occupied an area of downtown for three weeks.

Those demonstrating say they feel pandemic measures are a threat to their freedom, and are demanding the government lift some of the restrictions.

"Nobody's here to get hurt," said a teacher, Kat McFadden, who opposes the mandates for school children. "Nobody's here to destroy anything. We're all here just to make a point and to stand strong and show everyone what Canada is really about."

Others, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, say the bridge closure is costing money and jobs.

On Friday, Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario as a result of the protests.

More to come.