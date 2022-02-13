Police move to break up remaining protest at Windsor's Ambassador Bridge

·2 min read
About 25 protesters remained near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. (Mark Gollom/CBC - image credit)
About 25 protesters remained near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. (Mark Gollom/CBC - image credit)

Officers from multiple police forces began advancing toward protesters on Sunday morning to break up a days-long occupation near the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

A group of protesters opposing pandemic-era laws such as vaccine mandates has been at the bridge since Monday, blocking what is typically Canada's busiest border crossing. On Friday, a judge granted an injunction demanding that the protesters clear the bridge by that evening.

While some people left immediately, including some transport trucks, a crowd remained and even swelled heading into Saturday evening.

But as of Sunday morning, only about 25 protesters remained. And as of 7:30 a.m. ET, about 75 police officers lined up across the road and warned that anyone who didn't leave would be arrested.

"Time to leave," police called.

Windsor police arrested one person on Saturday night — a 27-year-old man charged with "a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration." In a Sunday morning tweet, the service said it was making more arrests.

"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made," police said. "Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area."

One man being arrested seemed to be relaxed about it.

"It is what it is," he told reporters. "We're here for our freedom and this is what we get."

This comes on a weekend of demonstrations, including one near Fort Erie, Ont., where people blocked lanes on the QEW highway. In Ottawa, protesters have occupied an area of downtown for three weeks.

Those demonstrating say they feel pandemic measures are a threat to their freedom, and are demanding the government lift some of the restrictions.

"Nobody's here to get hurt," said a teacher, Kat McFadden, who opposes the mandates for school children. "Nobody's here to destroy anything. We're all here just to make a point and to stand strong and show everyone what Canada is really about."

Others, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, say the bridge closure is costing money and jobs.

On Friday, Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario as a result of the protests.

More to come.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Judge grants injunction aimed at ending Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor, Ont.

    An Ontario Superior Court judge has granted an injunction aimed at ending a blockade by protesters at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor that has tied up cross-border traffic since Monday. Chief Justice Geoffrey B. Morawetz handed down the ruling Friday. It came into effect at 7 p.m. ET, as a large crowd was still present at the bridge. Five hours after the deadline, some 100 protesters remained milling around the entrance to the bridge, waving Canadian flags. The document, which was provided late

  • Another quiet morning for protesters as they ready for Day 3

    Despite a large crowd Saturday with participants vowing to protest "indefinitely," fewer than 10 protest vehicles were on site Sunday morning. A couple of police officers kept a watchful eye on the protest site into the early morning, and temperatures are markedly cooler than they were Saturday, at around –11 C Sunday morning compared to Saturday's unseasonably warm 8 C. A crowd of people calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates has swarmed outside the New Brunswick legislature for two consecutiv

  • Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

    Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge early Sunday, trying to end one of the main demonstrations that have broken out across Canada and the world against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Television images showed officers detaining protesters. Only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before police moved in.

  • Police peacefully disperses anti-covid protests at US-Canadian border

    The protests at the Ambassador Bridge in Ottawa and elsewhere have been aimed at vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.View on euronews

  • Dana White shoots down scheduling conflict explanation for Joe Rogan's UFC 271 absence

    The controversial comedian was nowhere to be seen during UFC 271.

  • Ottawa police dealing with 'aggressive, illegal behavior' among anti-vaccine protesters

    Police in Canada's capital are upping their response to protests after more than 4,000 anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered downtown throughout Saturday, with many exhibiting "aggressive, illegal behavior," the Ottawa Police Service said in a release. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service said they were joining forces to set up a command center to "respond to the current situation in our city." The "enhanced, Integrated Command Center (ICC)" is in response to a "significant influx of demonstrators into the Ottawa area," the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Olympics Live: Germany has 1st Olympic skeleton champion

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has its first Olympic skeleton champion. Christopher Grotheer was a runaway winner in the men’s skeleton event that ended Friday night, the first German to win gold in the discipline where sliders navigate the icy chute headfirst at speeds that can exceed 80 mph. Grotheer’s four-run time over two days of competition was 4:01.01. Axel Jungk, another German, won the silver medal in 4:01.67 and Yan Wengang of China won the bronze

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday

    BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w

  • Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even champion snowboarder Max Parrot knows he got away with one. Still, he's not giving back his gold medal. A few days after winning the Olympic slopestyle contest, Parrot told CBC Sports he knew he grabbed his knee, not his snowboard, during his winning run. “Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I’m not hiding from that. It is what it is,” the Canadian said. Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an u

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • CEBL's Fraser Valley Bandits hire former coach of Poland's men's basketball team

    After turning around Poland's men's basketball team, Mike Taylor is embarking on a new adventure — coaching in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Taylor was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of the Fraser Valley Bandits. “It looks like a fun league, so hopefully we can have a good run," he told The Canadian Press. “What I like about the league is that Canada basketball has been on the rise for the last decade. I think it’s an up-and-coming league.” Hailing from Clarion, Penn., the 49-