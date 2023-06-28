Police find more than £1m worth of drugs in Sports Direct bag

More than £1m worth of drugs were found in a Sports Direct bag after a police operation.

The drugs were on their way to a location South Wales but a man from Liverpool was stopped on by West Mercia Police on 12 June.

The 45-year-old man was carrying 105kgs of amphetamine with a street value of over £1m in the boot of his car, police said.

The man was charged and remanded in custody following the operation.

The operation was run by Tarian, South Wales' organised crime unit, and the north west regional organised crime unit.

Acting detective sergeant Rhys Richards, from Tarian, said the operation's "success was as a result of regional intelligence sharing and cross-force collaboration".

"Collaborative work of this nature enables us to tackle the trafficking of illegal items, such as drugs and cash right across the UK." he added.

The north west's county lines coordinator, detective inspector Steve Owens, said working with forces and other agencies was "crucial" in cases like these.

"This is an excellent example of the collaborative work that goes on every day to achieve this," he added.