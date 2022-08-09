Police in New Mexico detain 'primary suspect' in string of killings of Muslim men, Albuquerque chief says

Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Police in Albuquerque say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city, deaths that raised fears in the community and led to increased security at mosques and schools.

Chief Harold Medina announced Tuesday authorities tracked down a vehicle linked with a recent killing and detained a man believed to be connected to the four slayings. No additional details were immediately available.

"The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders," Medina wrote on Twitter.

Albuquerque authorities had bolstered security measures in recent days as worries mounted within the city's Muslim community as the ambush-style killings persisted, the most recent happening Friday.

Authorities on Monday sought help searching for a vehicle that appeared to be the one discovered on Tuesday. Police said in a news release the vehicle was suspected of being used in the homicides — a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appeared to be a Jetta or Passat with dark tinted windows.

The common elements in the deaths were the victims’ race and religion, officials said, and authorities were investigating a possible link between the killings. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Mohammad Ahmadi, a 62-year-old Muslim man from Afghanistan, was the first killed on Nov. 7. Two Pakistani men, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, were killed July 26 and Aug. 1, and 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, also from Pakistan, was shot to death on Friday, according to investigators.

Albuquerque's Muslim community in fear

Khalid Emshadi, a Republican candidate for New Mexico’s House of Representatives, had campaign events planned for Friday — but he says fear of a possible serial killer targeting Muslims in Albuquerque could keep him home.

“I'm thinking to cancel them,” said Emshadi, 44, a Muslim who emigrated with his wife from Libya to the U.S. in 2008. He’s lived in New Mexico’s most populous city for just over a year.

Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with Muslim men murdered as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham looks on in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with Muslim men murdered as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham looks on in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

“I cannot work the streets,” the father of five told USA TODAY before the arrest. “I cannot knock on doors because if this person is still on the streets and feeling comfortable killing Muslims, I could be his next target.”

Emshadi said the killings have made him and fellow Albuquerque Muslims nervous to practice their Islamic rituals at local mosques. “We think something bad is going to happen if we just start praying, (like) a crazy person comes inside and shoots us,” he said.

QUESTIONS ABOUT MAR-A-LAGO SEARCH?: Here's how warrants, subpoenas and grand juries work

ALBUQUERQUE MURDERS: Authorities probe possible link among killings of 4 Muslim men

Samia Assed, an-Albuquerque-based Muslim community activist and organizer, said she knew the third victim, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Her fellow civic engagement worker was due to get married in September, Assed told USA TODAY.

"Muhammad was part of a cricket team, and his whole cricket team left town the next day (after he was killed),” Assed said.

“These are young men who come to America for the peace of mind of just living a life and not having to worry about the issues that they left back home,” she said. ”Nobody wants to face this kind of fear.”

Altaf Hussein cries over the grave of his brother Aftab at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 5. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both men were fatally shot near their homes six days apart.
Altaf Hussein cries over the grave of his brother Aftab at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 5. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both men were fatally shot near their homes six days apart.

Muslim hate-crime statistics in Albuquerque

Few anti-Muslim hate crimes have been recorded in Albuquerque over the last five years, according to FBI data cited by Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism and a professor of criminal justice at California State University at San Bernardino.

From 2017 through 2020, there was one anti-Muslim hate crime a year. The highest recent number was in 2016, when Albuquerque police recorded six out of a total of 25 hate crimes.

That largely tracks with national trends, which hit the lowest numbers in a decade in 2020, only to increase by 45% in 2021 in a dozen cities and states, Levin said.

DROWNING INVESTIGATION: Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake after disappearing from family trip

Albuquerque authorities have said the motive in these killings is unclear.

How Albuquerque leaders are rea

Meanwhile, Albuquerque officials along with state and local law enforcement have heightened security efforts as authorities investigated.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said police are protecting local mosques during prayer times. The city is also organizing home food deliveries and access to trauma services through the Albuquerque Community Safety Department for those who need them.

An Imam leads a group of men during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in the city. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP)
An Imam leads a group of men during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in the city. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

“We are outraged by these attacks and will not relent in our pursuit of justice for those we have lost,” Keller said in a statement.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said additional state police will patrol Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police have ramped up officers’ presence near Muslim-affiliated schools and worked with the University of New Mexico’s police department in preparation for fall semester. Albuquerque Public Schools was working with the city on addressing student safety, Keller said, noting the school year starts Wednesday for most Albuquerque schools.

FATAL COLLISION: Grandfather and 2 grandkids among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash

Albuquerque Police provided the Islamic Center of New Mexico with extra security in addition to the mosque’s own, Assed said.

“This is foreign to the community. It was a big surprise to have it in sequence this way within the Muslim community,” Assed said of the recent killings that have shaken the approximately 4,000 Muslims she estimates to be living in Albuquerque.

“The authorities have been amazing, they really stepped up,” said Assed, who organized a community prayer Tuesday night in memory of the four shooting victims.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suspect detained in Albuquerque, New Mexico killings of Muslim men

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Albuquerque police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men, chief says

    Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico have arrested a “primary suspect” in connection to the “recent murder of a Muslim man,” the agency chief has said. Four Muslim men have recently been killed in the city. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders.

  • New Mexico police detain suspect in killing of Muslim men

    TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -New Mexico police on Tuesday detained a man whom they said is their primary suspect in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque over the past nine months, killings that have shaken the Islamic community in the state's largest city. Police tracked down a vehicle of interest in their investigation of the murders, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter. "The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders," Medina wrote.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is