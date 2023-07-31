Police: Man damaged several cars, injured one person throwing rocks onto I-75 in Lexington

A Nicholasville man has been charged with causing thousands of dollars in damage and sending someone to the hospital after he allegedly threw rocks at vehicles on I-75.

Lexington police say in court documents that Brandon Johnson, 23, admitted to throwing rocks at vehicles from an interstate overpass. Police were called to the Bryan Station Road overpass of I-75 early Sunday morning after a traveler reported his vehicle had been struck by a rock while driving under the bridge

The driver was uninjured but his vehicle suffered damage worth was less than $500, according to court documents. Johnson also admitted to throwing more rocks at cars on the interstate July 22, which caused damage to five vehicles and injured someone.

The person was sent to a hospital, according to court documents. Four of the vehicles suffered damage worth at least $1,000.

Johnson was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Johnson will be arraigned in Fayette District Court Monday afternoon, according to court records.