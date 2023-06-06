Police: Man arrested after mother claims he punched her 1-year-old baby

A man was arrested in North Carolina after a baby’s mother said he punched the child.

Shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Central Division were called about an assault on a 1-year-old child, police said in a news release.

When officers showed up they spoke to the child’s mother who said an unknown man punched her baby in the face.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released, police said.

Officers spoke to witnesses who helped them identify the person as Rico Limon Williams. The 26-year-old was charged with assault on a child under 12 years old.

