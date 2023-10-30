Police in Maine Visited Shooter's Home Weeks Before He Killed 18 People in Lewiston Attacks

A soldier had raised concerns that the shooter was 'going to snap and commit a mass shooting,' CNN reports

The man who went on a shooting spree and killed 18 in Maine on Wednesday had been on law enforcement’s radar for at least a month before the massacre last week, according to The Associated Press and CNN.

Police across the state had been notified of the potentially dangerous nature of Robert Card in September, following threats made by him against the army base where he was stationed, according to The Associated Press.

The alerts were sent out a month before he carried out the largest mass shooting in the state’s history, flagging his “veiled threats," the outlet reported.



“We added extra patrols, we did that for about two weeks,” Jack Clements, the police chief in Saco, Maine, told The Associated Press. “The guy never showed up.”

Army Spokesman Bryce Dubee previously told PEOPLE that the suspect was a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve.

An officer of Sagadahoc County, who visited the shooter’s home on Sept. 16 for a welfare check, was told by someone familiar with the case that he would often answer the door at his trailer “with a handgun in hand out of view from the person outside,” CNN reported.

The officer would also learn that the U.S. Army had flagged concerns from a soldier who said the reservist “is going to snap and commit a mass shooting,” CNN reported, citing documents filed in connection with the welfare check.

CNN reports that concerns were cited by the Maine National Guard, but the entity told the outlet on Monday they have no affiliations with the shooter.

“[The shooter] was not a member of, nor had he ever served in the Maine National Guard,” they said in an emailed statement to CNN. “All inquiries about his service record should be directed to the US Army Reserve.”

The 40-year-old was found dead Friday by Maine State Police, and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, PEOPLE reported previously. He was being sought on eight counts of murder charges at the time.

The Associated Press previously reported the suspect had recently been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer.

According to the bulletin, the suspect had threatened to perpetrate a shooting at a military base in Saco, Maine. The bulletin also says the suspect had said he'd heard voices.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 were injured during the shootings, which took place at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley, and Schemengees Bar and Grille, about four miles away.

