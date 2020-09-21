Police in Louisville cancel vacations ahead of announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, are cancelling vacations ahead of an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

On Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department released a statement saying that all off-day and vacation requests were cancelled until further notice, WHAS11 reports.

The move comes in preparation for an announcement by Attorney General Daniel Cameron concerning the case, though no timetable has been given.

The statement added that the public may see barriers being staged around downtown Louisville as part of the department’s preparations.

AG Cameron has said in the past that a thorough investigation cannot follow a specific timeline and that the office of the attorney general will pursue justice however long that will take.

“When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” a statement from 9 September reads.

“The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing,” it continues.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police on 13 March when Louisville Metro officers carried out a narcotics raid on her home.

The emergency medical technician had been asleep when the officers entered her apartment and was shot eight times when they confronted her boyfriend. No drugs were found on the property.

Anger at the death of the 26-year-old led to demonstrations both locally and then nationwide demanding the officers involved be arrested.

