Police Looking For Woman Missing from Milton

The Halton Police have appealed to the public for help locating Candace Drepaul, 39, last seen at her residence in Milton on May 26th, 2023.

Candace Drepaul is described as a female with tan skin, standing approximately 5'4" tall, and having a slim build. She has brown wavy hair with highlights in either blonde or red. Drepaul's vehicle, which is currently missing as well, is an Orange Subaru Crosstek with the Ontario license plate BWLZ102.

Concerns for Drepaul's well-being have been raised by her family, friends, and the police. Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to contact the police to locate her.

The Halton Police is working diligently to find Candace Drepaul and is relying on the community's support to assist in locating her and ensuring her safety.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter