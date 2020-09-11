Police looking for suspicious male in Cambridge Bay who approached a child

Police are looking for a male they say approached a child in Cambridge Bay earlier this week.

On Tuesday at about 9:45 p.m., Cambridge Bay RCMP responded to a report of a child who was approached by an unknown male while playing outside a home on Kingmik Street, according to a news release Thursday evening.

The male was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweater at the time and was last seen near Kullik Ilihakvik elementary school.

Police remind parents and guardians to ensure children are supervised and if they see anyone suspicious in the area to report it to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact Cambridge Bay RCMP at (867) 983-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.