Police looking for motorcyclist who led White Settlement police on chase before getting away

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read
White Settlement Police Department

White Settlement police are looking for a suspect who fled when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation, officials said.

Shortly after noon on Friday, a police officer attempted to stop a man who was operating a motorcycle without a license plate, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.

Instead of stopping, the suspect led police on a chase that eventually had to be terminated due to the danger to other motorists, according to the release.

Chief of police Christopher Cook called the incident “another blatant disregard for public safety,” in a tweet and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the White Settlement Police Department at 817-246-7070, email sperson@wspd.us or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

