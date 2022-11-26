Police looking for motorcyclist who led White Settlement police on chase before getting away

White Settlement police are looking for a suspect who fled when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation, officials said.

Shortly after noon on Friday, a police officer attempted to stop a man who was operating a motorcycle without a license plate, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.

Instead of stopping, the suspect led police on a chase that eventually had to be terminated due to the danger to other motorists, according to the release.

Chief of police Christopher Cook called the incident “another blatant disregard for public safety,” in a tweet and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Yet again, another blatant disregard for public safety today by this suspect who fled from officers. We need stiffer penalties for criminals who evade officers in a vehicle. If you know who this guy is, give him up 817-246-7070 or 817-469-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ZCZfLMYPx8 — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) November 25, 2022

Anyone with information can contact the White Settlement Police Department at 817-246-7070, email sperson@wspd.us or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.