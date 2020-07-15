Police looking for armed, dangerous assault suspect in Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are searching Carleton Place, Ont., for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
They said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning he's a suspect in a serious assault in a motel along Highway 7 just southwest of Ottawa earlier that day.
The unnamed man is described as tall, white and about age 20 wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and pants. Police say he may have a knife.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. There have been no further instructions for the public.
OPP have not released any information on the victim of the assault.
