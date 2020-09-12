Police look for man and woman involved in Stony Plain convenience store robbery

Parkland RCMP are looking for a man and a woman in relation to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Stony Plain during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a release, Parkland RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store located at 48th Street and 44th Avenue in Stony Plain at 3:25 a.m.

A man and a woman entered the store and demanded money, police said. The man was brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

The clerk handed money over to the pair who then fled the area. Police responded immediately but they were not able to locate the suspects. The firearm however, was located and seized near the scene by police.

The clerk was not injured.

Both the man and woman appear to be in their early 20s. The woman is described as approximately five-foot-three-inches tall with dark hair. She was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the arm and a white circular logo on the chest, dark sunglasses and a white mask.

The man is described as approximately six-feet tall with dark wavy hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and a black mask with a white pattern.

Police continue to investigate and are asking for the public's assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying the two responsible.

If anyone with information is asked to call 825-220-2060.