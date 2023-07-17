Police look for clues after mystery object washes up on beach in Australia

Police in Western Australia are trying to work out what is the mystery object that has washed up on a remote beach.

The gold-coloured cylinder, estimated to be 2.5 metres long and 2.5 metres wide, was found and reported by local residents on Sunday afternoon at Green Head, about 155 miles north of Perth.

Officers have been guarding the large item, which appears to be made of metal, as authorities try to establish its origins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The military was also reportedly called in to review video footage of the object, according to Sky News Australia.

The Australian Space Agency said it could be a part of a foreign-launched rocket.

The organisation tweeted: "We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.

"The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information."

Police have said an analysis by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Chemistry Centre of Western Australia had determined the object was safe and there was no risk to the community.

"WA Police will maintain security of the object until it is removed and members of the public are requested to stay away from the location," their statement said.

Officers said the object did not appear to have come from a commercial aircraft, as had been speculated on social media.

Read more:

British backpacker stabbed at beach resort

Champion skydiver killed

Ten die as wedding vehicle crashes and overturns

Local resident Garth Griffiths said a neighbour alerted him to the strange find.

"A local lady and her partner discovered it just floating on the edge of the water and dragged it out with their four-wheel drive," he told ABC News.

He added: "There were barnacles and marine life growing on it."