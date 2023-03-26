Police lay murder charge after stabbing death of 16-year-old boy on Toronto subway

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Police say they've identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of an "unprovoked," deadly stabbing inside a Toronto subway station and laid a murder charge in the teen's death.

Toronto police say officers were called to Keele subway station in the city's west end just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

They say Gabriel Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the station's lower level when a man allegedly approached and stabbed him without provocation.

The boy was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

The boy's death is the latest in a string of violent incidents to plague the Toronto Transit System, which has added extra security guards, community safety ambassadors and outreach workers in recent weeks to address rider concerns.

City police briefly deployed more than 80 officers working overtime shifts as extra security patrols on the TTC, though those additional measures came to an end on March 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.


The Canadian Press

