Police lay homicide charge in relation to death of 25-year-old woman in Calgary
Calgary police say they have laid charges in the death of a woman in the northeast Calgary community of Castleridge.
The death was originally deemed suspicious by police. They're now calling it a homicide.
Police said they were called to Castleridge Drive N.E. at about 7 a.m. on Friday for reports of a person in medical distress. A woman was found dead at the residence.
The victim is 25-year-old Autumn Levi Cross Child, police said.
A police spokesperson said a 24-year-old man called 911, and responding officers took him into custody for questioning. Police say they then determined he was a suspect in the death.
That man has since been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death.
Police say Cross Child's death is the 15th homicide this year.