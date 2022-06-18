Police lay homicide charge in relation to death of 25-year-old woman in Calgary

A 25-year-old woman died this week in what Calgary police are calling a homicide. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police say they have laid charges in the death of a woman in the northeast Calgary community of Castleridge.

The death was originally deemed suspicious by police. They're now calling it a homicide.

Police said they were called to Castleridge Drive N.E. at about 7 a.m. on Friday for reports of a person in medical distress. A woman was found dead at the residence.

The victim is 25-year-old Autumn Levi Cross Child, police said.

A police spokesperson said a 24-year-old man called 911, and responding officers took him into custody for questioning. Police say they then determined he was a suspect in the death.

That man has since been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death.

Police say Cross Child's death is the 15th homicide this year.