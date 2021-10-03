Police lay charges after massive street party near McMaster University in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they've laid several charges after thousands partied near McMaster University over the weekend.

They say about 5,000 people descended on a street near the school Saturday afternoon.

Police say a group flipped a car and others threw glass bottles and cans at officers, damaging a squad car.

The massive party coincided with the first home game of the season for the school's football team.

Police say no one was seriously injured, but several people needed treatment for falls and excessive alcohol consumption.

They say they've charged two people with liquor licence violations and five for breaching the peace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press