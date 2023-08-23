Police launch probe after baby found dead at east London property

The baby was found dead at a property in Mimosa Close, Romford (Google Maps)

A baby has been found dead at a property in east London, sparking a police investigation.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to an address in Mimosa Close, Romford, around 7.40pm on Tuesday following reports of “concerns of the welfare of a baby”.

“Officers attended. The body of a baby was located,” a Met Police spoekesperson said on Wednesday.

Police remained at the scene in the residential cul-de-sac on Wednesday.

“At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation,” said the spokesperson. “Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Further details, including the baby’s age and sex, have not yet been released by police.