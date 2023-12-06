Hackney shooting: First picture of mother, 42, gunned down on doorstep in case of 'mistaken identity'

A mother who "would do anything for anyone" has been killed in a triple shooting on her doorstep in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene in Hackney as residents heard her young daughter scream: “My mum has been shot.”

Two others – a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – were taken to hospital suffering from wounds with their conditions still being assessed on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to reports of gunfire outside a house on Vine Close at roughly 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A terrified neighbour said: “I heard three shots, then there was a girl screaming ‘My mum has been shot in the head’.

“I thought the gunshots were fireworks at first but then it was carnage and chaos on the street.”

Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation but there have been no arrests so far.

However, a source said: “We do not believe she was the intended victim.

“It is believed they had come for someone else at the house.”

The scene on Wednesday morning (PA)

A second neighbour, who had known Ms Gordon for 15 years and had seen her teenage boy and a girl grow up, said the killing was a “shock to the system”.

She said: “How can I look the kids in the eye knowing they are still here but their mother is not? It’s so heartbreaking.“She was a lovely woman, a great mother who would do anything for anyone.

“If you needed her she was there. She was so down to earth. Last time I knew she was working in the childcare industry.”

The woman said she did not know the other victims, adding: “She lived with her children. I saw them grow up. For this to happen to someone you see day to day is terrible. I have no idea how or why this can have happened to her.”

At the scene, a large police cordon is in place and a white tent erected to the side of a front door.

Detectives and forensic experts were trawling the small housing development in a quiet, residential part of Hackney for clues.

They were seen examining the boot of a silver car.

CCTV footage is being collected from surrounding area while door-to-door inquiries are carried out.

Story continues

Lianne Gordon is believed to have been killed in a case of mistaken identity (Facebook)

Healthcare worker Jean Aremola, 70, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said: “I’m getting out of here it’s too violent it’s becoming a nightmare.”

Another resident, named only as Mahir, added: “She was very nice lady very. We are devastated. She was trying to protect someone and was not the target.”

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: “This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened.

“Officers will remain in the area over the coming days.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley and Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a woman has died after a fatal shooting which left two others injured in Vine Close, Hackney Downs last night. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected, their family, neighbours and friends.

“While incidents like this are rare in Hackney, we know that the events of last night will cause concern for local people. We want to reassure everyone that we're committed to doing all we can to prevent what are fortunately isolated events.

"The police will be working in the area over the coming days to continue their investigation. Council officers will be supporting the police and helping to reassure those affected within the community."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec.