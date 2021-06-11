Streatham stabbing: Teenager knifed to death in south London

Metropolitan Police were called to Prentis Road in Streatham at just after 4pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. (John Dunne)

An investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Prentis Road in Streatham at just after 4pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found a male – believed to be in his late teens – with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to a central London hospital, where he was pronounced dead at just before 5pm.

Police were at the scene on Thursday evening and a number of roads were closed in the area.

Local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man stabbed to death on Streatham High Road this afternoon.

“Arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing in the area.”

The Met is continuing enquires and has urged anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5897/10JUNE

