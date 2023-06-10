Police launch investigation into dozens of deaths at Brighton hospital

Around 40 deaths occurred between 2015 and 2020 - Stephen Bardens/Getty Images

Police are investigating possible medical negligence after around 40 patient deaths occurred at a hospital in Brighton.

The allegations of medical negligence were made by two consultant surgeons, who lost their jobs after raising the alarm about patient safety, The Guardian reported.

It is alleged that up to 40 people died between 2015 and 2020 because of mistakes made in the neurosurgery and general surgery departments. Both consultants claimed the Trust did not rigorously investigate the deaths.

The operations took place at the Royal Sussex County hospital, which is part of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

Krishna Singh, a surgeon and one of the whistleblowers, alleged he lost his job as the Trust’s clinical director after he broached concerns about patient safety.

‘Grossly unsafe’

He told The Guardian that cost-cutting measures at the hospital “were grossly unsafe”, claiming the Trust had promoted insufficiently competent surgeons and overused locum doctors who were not adequately skilled.

Detectives from Sussex Police wrote to George Findlay, the Trust’s chief executive, to confirm they were investigating allegations of “criminal culpability through medical negligence”.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Sussex police has received allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County hospital, Brighton, and is currently assessing these allegations. The concerns raised relate to neurosurgery and general surgery in a period between 2015 and 2020.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution. We are working closely with partner agencies and the hospital trust is cooperating fully with our review.”

The Trust said: “The Trust has been contacted by Sussex Police as part of their inquiries relating to the care of a number of general surgery and neurosurgery patients at the Royal Sussex County hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2020.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage other than to confirm that we are cooperating fully to ensure the concerns raised are investigated.”

Mr Singh’s employment tribunal hearing against the Trust was postponed this week because of the investigation.

‘Constant threat of retaliation’

The other consultant is understood to be neurosurgeon Mansoor Foroughi, who was made redundant by the Trust in December 2021.

He is reported to have previously raised concerns about 19 deaths and 23 cases of alleged serious patient harm.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is supporting Mr Foroughi and said it was “unreasonable” to dismiss him.

Mr Foroughi’s concerns were delivered to the Trust in a 70-page file, containing details claiming that at least two of the deaths followed procedures by a surgeon, who soon afterwards was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

His dossier also described “a constant threat of retaliation against those who raise legitimate concerns”, according to the Guardian.

Dr Latifa Patel, chair of the BMA, said the body had heard “with great concern the appalling treatment of these doctors after raising patient safety concerns at the trust, and continue to offer them our wholehearted support”.

“In an NHS still intoxicated with a culture of blame, whistleblowers need to be listened to and protected, not silenced and scapegoated,” she added.