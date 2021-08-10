Police Lathi-Charge Girl Students Protesting Board Results in Jharkhand
Girl students in Dhanbad who were protesting over the unsatisfactory board examination results of Class 10 and Class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), were lathi-charged by the Jharkhand Police on Friday, 6 August, for demanding reconsideration of their performance.
As per the video clips making rounds on social media, the police lathi-charged the girl students at the Dhanbad collectorate where they had gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta.
The protesting girls forced their way to the gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force, news agency ANI reported.
More footage surfaced in #Dhanbad lathi charge matter. Students can be seen protesting peacefully, when administration decided to lathi-charge on them. Fault? Exercising Constitution Right to protest? @HemantSorenJMM @JharkhandCMO @India_NHRC @NidhiTanejaa @Architguptajii pic.twitter.com/aoJrJXsvxU
— Abhishek Choudhary (@abhishekbscllb) August 9, 2021
State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a well-established procedure for reassessment. If any unsuccessful student wants to pass the exam, he/she should approach the grievance cell," ANI reported.
He added, "As far as the lathi-charge is concerned, the (Dhanbad) DC has constituted an enquiry.”
Demanding strong action, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Jharkhand said in a tweet, "The oppressive government of Jharkhand wants to suppress the voice of the people, yesterday's lathi-charge on girl students in Dhanbad is a shameful act. The public will answer them soon."
(With inputs from ANI)
