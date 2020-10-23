Police and land defenders clash in Caledonia hours after judge upholds injunctions

Police officers and Six Nations land defenders clashed in Caledonia on Thursday, a few hours after a Superior Court judge ruled that a pair of injunctions connected to the occupation of the McKenzie Meadows construction site in Caledonia will be made permanent.

That decision sets the stage for further police action to remove land defenders who have occupied the site for nearly 100 days.

Justice R. John Harper’s ruling bars all road barricades in Haldimand County and limits access to the 25-acre site on McKenzie Road to those authorized by Foxgate Developments, which plans to build a 218-unit housing development on what the land defenders assert is unceded Haudenosaunee territory.

Tensions boiled over when, according to 1492 Land Back Lane spokesperson Skyler Williams, OPP officers fired rubber bullets at land defenders near Argyle Street and Sixth Line.

“They pulled up and tried to grab one of the guys,” Williams told The Spectator. “They Tasered him but we got there in time, and then rubber bullets started to fly.”

According to Const. Rod LeClair, the police spokesperson, individuals he described as “McKenzie Meadows protesters” approached police cruisers parked on Argyle Street.

“Cruisers (were) heavily damaged as protest violence escalated,” LeClair tweeted. “For their safety, OPP members used appropriate non-lethal force in response.”

Not long afterward, a blockade went up on Argyle Street near the former Douglas Creek Estates land, a once-planned subdivision that has been occupied by Six Nations band members since 2006.

Burning tires sent up thick black smoke over Caledonia, and police closed sections of Argyle Street and Highway 6.

In court, the judge cited similar incidents that erupted after the OPP forcibly removed occupiers from the Land Back camp on Aug. 5 as one example of his orders not being followed.

“Resolving of grievances, being successful in advancing claims, must be done in a reasoned, rational and civil manner,” Harper said, adding that appropriate mechanisms for the Land Back group include negotiating with governments and joining existing land claims legal processes.

“It is not an option to anyone to take the law into their own hands and cause damage to people in order to assert a claim at the 11th hour, after developers have moved forward their claim in an open and public way (and) expended huge sums of money,” Harper said.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the hearing, Williams countered that assertion.

“The violence was brought here by the guys with guns,” he said, referring to the OPP.

“As much as I don’t encourage any kind of violent action, I certainly have no blame for folks that engaged in this … This is what can be expected from oppressing people for so long.”

He added that Six Nations expanding its borders and reclaiming what land defenders assert as their traditional territory is more important than an accounting of monies owed.

“Land claims need to be about more than dollars and cents,” Williams said.

“As long as development on our lands is going to be able to trudge along, that doesn’t include land back for us. (Land back) means that our children and our grandchildren will be able to have a place to grow and thrive, just like every other community across the country.”

Foxgate lawyer Paul DeMelo criticized Williams for seeking to engage in the legal and political process while openly defying a court order.

“He’s got the government willing to sit with him and have discussions and yet won’t comply with the court order,” DeMelo said, referring to federal ministers Carolyn Bennett and Marc Miller, who have expressed a willingness to meet with the Six Nations elected council and hereditary chiefs to discuss the situation in Caledonia.

Harper ruled that by continuing to defy the court order by remaining on the occupied site, Williams disqualified himself from actively participating in court and making constitutional arguments.

Williams told reporters that the provincial and federal governments have a legal “duty to consult” Indigenous groups pertaining to development along the Haldimand Tract, territory encompassing 10 kilometres along the full length of the Grand River that the British gave to the Haudenosaunee in gratitude for their aid during the American Revolution.

He added that as the Cayuga court itself sits within the tract, it lacks the unbiased authority to rule on land claims.

“We are going to be filing an appeal immediately,” Williams said. “I think that the judge made many, many errors in law.”

Foxgate and Haldimand County are seeking a combined $144,000 in legal costs, not including damages.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator