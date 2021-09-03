Police kill alleged kidnapper outside Wisconsin Walmart

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a Wisconsin Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin Police Department and the Oak Creek Police Department issued a joint statement saying the events leading up to the shooting began early Monday when a 31-year-old man kidnapped another man in Milwaukee.

They visited three stores, including a Walmart in suburban Franklin, on Friday morning. The kidnapping victim told store personnel there that he needed help. Someone from the Walmart called police and said there was an active shooter there, the statement said.

Multiple deputies and officers from the two departments converged on the area. As officers closed in the suspect abandoned his vehicle and stole another one, the statement said.

A chase ensued on Interstate 94 with speeds reaching 110 mph. The suspect exited the freeway and crashed in a Franklin parking lot. He then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and engaged an Oak Creek officer in an “armed confrontation." The statement did not elaborate.

The chase continued until the suspect hit another vehicle just up the street from the Franklin Walmart. He climbed out of the vehicle holding a gun. Four deputies, one Franklin officer and four Oak Creek officers opened fire, killing him, the statement said. Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva told reporters during a news conference on Friday morning that there were “indications” the suspect pointed his weapon at officers but he didn't elaborate.

None of the deputies or officers were hurt and no one else who was involved has reported any physical injuries, the statement said.

Authorities said the suspect is from Milwaukee but have not released his name.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas initially told reporters during the news conference that the incident began early Friday morning when the suspect carjacked a vehicle and kidnapped the driver.

No one at the sheriff's office or the Oak Creek Police Department immediately returned messages Friday afternoon seeking clarification on whether the incident began Monday, as the statement said, or on Friday and how long the suspect held the kidnapping victim prisoner. Franklin Assistant Police Chief Craig Liermann didn't immediately return a message.

The Associated Press