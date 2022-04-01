Police say Kentucky man killed in wreck was fleeing after an alleged theft

A Laurel County man was killed Thursday when he wrecked his car while fleeing from authorities, according to Kentucky State Police.

Timothy S. Mcculley, 36, of London died in the crash in Pulaski County.

State police said that Mcculley allegedly was fleeing from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following a theft in Monticello when he approached the intersection of KY 914 and KY 80 in Somerset at high speed.

The preliminary investigation shows that Mcculley’s 2008 Pontiac G8 crossed the intersection and went onto a road on the other side, then crashed into a rock embankment.

Police said Mcculley was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, 30-year-old Brandie Messer of Artemus, was flown to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington and was in critical condition, police said Friday afternoon.

Another passenger, John J, Hart, 41, of Corbin, was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

The wreck happened about 9:30 p.m.